With the Fourth of July right around the corner, travel is already picking up

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home this Independence Day.

On Friday, America's airports were expecting close to three million screenings in one day.

Jack Traina and friends were at the San Luis Obispo Airport on Friday on their way to Washington state for the Fourth of July week.

“Mostly we just wanted to beat the crowds there, we wanted some decent camping beforehand,” Traina said.

Spending the week mountain biking, they set up their last few days of the trip strategically.

"We’re staying a couple of days past the Fourth of July so we don't have to deal with all the crowds at the airport, save some money for travel and extend the trip to hang out with friends and family for a little bit,” Traina continued.

AAA predicts 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations over the Independence Day holiday, an increase of 11.2% from 2022.

One local says he'll be in town for the holiday but is hopping on a flight later that evening instead of after July 4.

“I was thinking of after, but when I saw that price on the Fourth I was like, I like that one better,” said Francisco Ramirez, Paso Robles resident.

Ramirez is grabbing a direct flight to Central Mexico to visit family right after a celebration locally with friends.

He says he thinks travel will be smooth sailing.

“Because a lot of people don't travel on holidays and the tickets were right,” Ramirez said.

AAA predicts 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July week, an increase of more than 2% from 2022.

Ryan Nelson and family are among those who will be traveling.

“Fireworks show, salute to America and there will be music and good American food and it will be a good time,” Nelson said.

He says he is not worried about the traffic as long as he has his family all together.

“For us, it's just a drive. It's not that long. We'll bring some lawn chairs and get set up for the fireworks show at the end of the night,” Nelson said.

Millions of people are traveling so this means busy roads, packed airports, and train stations, so plan accordingly.

TSA advises travelers to leave early, have patience, and don't forget to check the weather.

