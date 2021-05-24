Watch
Wolf lovers fear worst after OR-93's radio collar goes dark

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo, released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The young, tagged gray wolf that crossed into California from Oregon has not been heard from since early April, spurring speculation that he may be dead. Wildlife officials who track OR-93 through his radio collar said he stopped emitting "pings" April 5 in San Luis Obispo County, which is roughly mid-way between San Francisco and Los Angeles. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An adventurous young gray wolf that crossed into California from Oregon hasn't been documented since early April. Fans of the 2-year-old animal, known as OR-93, fear he has died. But they also say his collar could be malfunctioning.

The wolf's radio collar stopped emitting “pings” April 5 in San Luis Obispo County.

The wolf's long journey has amazed biologists. He left his pack in northern Oregon and padded south. He ended up near Fresno before crossing three busy highways on his way to the California coast.

Fewer than a dozen wolves live in Northern California.

