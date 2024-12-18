Woman arrested after SLOPD says 6-month-old baby was exposed to drugs

A San Luis Obispo woman is facing multiple charges that include child endangerment after police say her baby was exposed to drugs.

During a probation check in the 900 block of Olive St., police say Crystal Kulinski, 37, was found in possession of "a substantial quantity of narcotics," according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Child Welfare Services took custody of Kulinski's 6-month-old child, and police say testing later revealed that the baby had been exposed to methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Kulinski was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.