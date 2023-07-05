Woman found dead in San Diego was reported missing in Guadalupe

Police in San Diego are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside a vehicle.

Officers say they received a call at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday about a body inside a parked car.

First responders found the body and determined the woman suffered blunt force trauma that indicated her death may be a homicide.

Police say the 32-year-old woman, who is described as Hispanic, was reported missing in Guadalupe in Santa Barbara County Sunday, July 2.

Investigators are working to find out the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.