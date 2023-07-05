Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman found dead in San Diego was reported missing in Guadalupe

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat who is running in the competitive 47th congressional district, said in <a href="https://www.facebook.com/daveminca/">a Facebook post</a> that he was cited with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. Min was released Wednesday morning after being arrested by California Highway Patrol, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said. It wasn’t clear if he would have to appear in court.
police
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 01:51:54-04

Police in San Diego are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside a vehicle.

Officers say they received a call at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday about a body inside a parked car.

First responders found the body and determined the woman suffered blunt force trauma that indicated her death may be a homicide.

Police say the 32-year-old woman, who is described as Hispanic, was reported missing in Guadalupe in Santa Barbara County Sunday, July 2.

Investigators are working to find out the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg