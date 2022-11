Santa Maria police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman found in the city early Monday morning.

Police say the call was received around 6 a.m. from a passerby who noticed the woman lying on the sidewalk along the 1500 block of South Miller Street.

Police and medics responded but she was unable to be revived.

Police say the exact cause of death is not currently known, but they don’t suspect foul play.