Woman found dead on State Street

Authorities are working to identify a woman whose body was found in Santa Barbara Monday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says a local employee called 911 after noticing a woman down on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of State Street.

Police say when they arrived, the woman was unresponsive and they determined she’d likely been dead for several hours.

Employees at the business near where the woman was found say she is a local transient who frequently camped and slept in the area.

Police say there are no signs of anything suspicious related to the woman’s death.

They’re working to identify her and notify next-of-kin.