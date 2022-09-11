Woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo

A woman died after being hit along Highway 101 in Nipomo Saturday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes south of Tefft Street.

California Highway Patrol investigators say their preliminary investigation shows the woman was trying to cross the northbound lanes of the highway.

A 21-year-old driver of a Toyota Prius from Santa Monica was heading northbound on the highway going around 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him swerved to the right, according to a CHP press release.

Investigators say the Prius driver saw the pedestrian in front of him and tried to swerve to the left. “The pedestrian ran towards the median, to the west, and the right front of the Toyota collided with the pedestrian,” according to a CHP press release.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, has not been identified.

The driver was not arrested.

No other information was immediately available.

