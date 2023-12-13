Watch Now
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goleta

A female pedestrian was found dead in the median of the roadway in the 7300 block of Hollister Avenue near Lowell Way.
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Goleta on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The collision remains under investigation.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 02:06:09-05

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Goleta on Tuesday evening, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's office said a female pedestrian was found dead in the median of the roadway in the 7300 block of Hollister Avenue near Lowell Way around 6:03 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit and killed the woman remained at the scene.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The woman's identity will be released pending notification of the next of kin.

