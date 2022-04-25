Woman rescued after going off cliff in Shell Beach

A woman has been rescued after going off a cliff in Shell Beach Monday morning.

The incident was first called in around 7:05 a.m., near Seaview Dr. and Ocean Blvd. in Shell Beach, near Margo Dodd Park.

Pismo Beach Police officers told KSBY that a woman had gone off the side of the cliff. They believed she may have intentionally jumped.

Initially, crews had trouble locating the woman, and officials told KSBY they would follow the movement of the tides until they found her.

At about 8:05 a.m., rescue crews located the woman in the water and pulled her out. Crews say she was found alive and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No word yet on the extent of the woman's injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The free, 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.