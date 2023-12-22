Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman struck, killed by train in Goleta

GB_IlnMbsAAZ0HZ.jpeg
Santa Barbara Co. Fire
GB_IlnMbsAAZ0HZ.jpeg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 17:59:06-05

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are on scene of a deadly train collision Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at Fairview Avenue.

Fire officials say a woman was walking with her dog on the train tracks when she was struck by the train.

The woman died at the scene, and the dog was uninjured, according to fire officials.

Railroad and sheriff's officials are on scene investigating the collision.

As of 2:50 p.m., the railroad tracks remained shut down as crews investigate the scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg