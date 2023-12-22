Woman struck, killed by train in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are on scene of a deadly train collision Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at Fairview Avenue.

Fire officials say a woman was walking with her dog on the train tracks when she was struck by the train.

The woman died at the scene, and the dog was uninjured, according to fire officials.

Railroad and sheriff's officials are on scene investigating the collision.

As of 2:50 p.m., the railroad tracks remained shut down as crews investigate the scene.