Woman suffers major injuries in crash into building in Solvang

A woman was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a building in Solvang on Friday.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. on Mission Drive at Skytt Mesa Drive.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling between 35-40 mph when the driver crashed through a fence and into the building.

Fire officials say the woman suffered major injuries. Her teenage passenger was reportedly uninjured but taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The building sustained some exterior damage.