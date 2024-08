Lompoc police are asking for help identifying a person they say is a suspect in multiple thefts from Ulta Beauty stores, including locally.

Police say the woman pictured is believed to have taken $1,500 worth of cosmetics from Ulta in Lompoc on Aug. 16.

Lompoc Police Lompoc police say the woman pictures is wanted in connection wtih multiple thefts from Ulta Beauty stores, including in Lompoc

They add that she’s believed to be responsible for six other thefts from Ulta stores in different cities.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.