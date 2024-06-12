Woman with major injuries following 2-car collision on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita

A woman was transported to a local hospital with major injuries after a two-car collision on Highway 101 Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers said two cars collided on southbound Highway 101 just south of Santa Margarita around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman who suffered major injuries, described as an 83-year-old Cambria resident, was traveling east on Tassajara Creek Road when she pulled out onto Highway 101 in front of a vehicle heading south on the highway.

The woman — driving a 2011 Toyota Camry — was hit on the left rear side by a 47-year-old man driving a 2017 Honda Civic.

Both cars sustained major damage, police said. The man suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The Cambria woman was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to have been a factor at this time.