Woman's death in Montecito deemed suspicious

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Montecito after authorities say a woman was found dead at a home there last week.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of an unconscious person at the home on the 900 block of Park Lane just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 27.

When they arrived, they say the woman was dead inside “with suspicious circumstances” and requested assistance from sheriff’s detectives and forensic technicians.

An autopsy done Wednesday showed the death to not appear natural, according to the sheriff’s office. A final determination is pending toxicology reports and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

The woman’s name will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have information that can help with the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or also done online at SBSheriff.org.