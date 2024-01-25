Women arrested for vehicle thefts in Paso Robles and Kings City

Paso Robles police arrested two women for allegedly stealing vehicles in Paso Robles and King City.

Police said they launched an investigation after three vehicles, all Hondas, were reported stolen over the past month.

They added that one of the vehicles was recovered the same day as it ran out of gas and was left abandoned.

With the surveillance video obtained from nearby businesses, police discovered two female suspects responsible for all three thefts.

Police later learned that the two women may have also been involved with another vehicle theft in King City.

Paso Robles and King City officers joined forces Saturday and were able to locate one of the stolen vehicles being driven by 43-year-old Brandi Vogl from Stockton.

Authorities eventually found Vogl's accomplice, 40-year-old Sara Schumann from Stockton who was waiting for Vogl to arrive at another location.

Both were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges including vehicle theft, burglary, credit card fraud and conspiracy.

Police said the outstanding vehicles were found and recovered and the victims were notified.

Police urged residents to lock their vehicles and never leave the vehicle keys inside while unattended.