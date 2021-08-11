Women's Legacy Fund announces "Picnic with Purpose" luncheon plans

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is an organization that sources grant money for local nonprofits. The organization has been in San Luis Obispo County since 1998.

They are gearing up for their 19th Annual Women's Legacy Fund Luncheon, set for Sept. 28. It will be at La Lomita Ranch, in San Luis Obispo, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature keynote speaker Jessie Kornberg, President and CEO of the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Kornberg is also an anti-poverty and civil rights advocate.

The luncheon will be catered by SLO Provisions and will include local wine.

Organizers say the event's mission to to be a catalyst for local philanthropy that improves the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County.

Only 350 tickets are available for this year's luncheon. They can be purchased online.

This year, the Women's Legacy Fund has awarded more than $500,000 to local nonprofits that support women and girls. Organizations that received money this year include Jacks Helping Hand, CAPSLO Cultivating Awareness, Living Mindfully, RISE San Luis Obispo County, People's Self-Help Housing and Friends of Camp Natoma.