Women’s March of Santa Maria Valley hosts community input event regarding issues facing local youth.

Friday evening, local leaders in Santa Maria held a community input event at the library regarding youth issues in the community.

The meeting took place from 4-8 p.m. and featured a presentation from the Women’s March of Santa Maria Valley.

Event coordinator Lata Murti says the meeting focused on gender and economic issues seen among local youth, and how they have been impacted since the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the meeting is a leadup to a larger event they will host next month.

“We are going to bring together youth from throughout the Santa Maria Valley. It is open to anyone,” Murti said. “We are going to ask them in small-group round table discussions about their concerns, thoughts, perspectives, experiences related to gender equity.”

The “All About YOUth” session was open to all and included games, food and a movie screening.