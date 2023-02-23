Women's march SLO announces dissolution

Women’s March SLO announced that it plans to dissolve.

The group was formed in 2017, in response to the election of Donald Trump as president.

Since then, the group organized several marches and protests in San Luis Obispo and worked to get more women elected to local political offices.

The group says that any remaining funds will be donated to local and national organizations that align with their goals.

These groups include:

Lumina Alliance

SLO UndocuSupport

R.A.C.E. Matters

Diversity Coalition SLO County

GALA Pride & Diversity Center

Planned Parenthood

SLO Climate Coalition

Links to these organizations can be found at the Women’s March SLO website.