Women's March SLO will gather in Mitchell Park on Saturday

The 6th annual Women's March SLO will kick off at Mitchell Park on Saturday, March 5.

The rally will last from 1 to 3 p.m. in San Luis Obispo and will feature several speakers.

Participants are encouraged to bring friends, water bottles, signs and comfortable shoes. Dogs must be kept on leashes.

Event organizers urge those who plan to attend to RSVP ahead of time.

The 2022 Women's March SLO will donate a portion of funds raised to People in Need, a nonprofit organization that is currently providing aid to refugees leaving Ukraine and crossing into Slovakia.

More information is available on the Women's March SLO Instagram page.