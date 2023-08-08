Woods Humane Society announces $10K challenge to double donations

Woods Humane Society announced on Monday a $10,000 donation match fundraising challenge.

In August, the Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund will double each donation made to the organization up to $10,000.

"Every dollar becomes $2, $20 becomes $40, $50 becomes $100, up to $10,000," explained Emily L'Heureux, Woods Humane Society CEO.

L'Heureux says the donations will help Woods meet its goal of helping 3,000 pets find new homes this year. Last year, the organization found homes for 2,700 animals.

According to Woods Humane Society, the organization is seeing more animals in need as well as increased costs to care for those pets.

"We've already broken our record for the number of young puppies and kittens that we've brought in for this year," L'Heureux said. "Taking part in our matching challenge right now will allow us to help twice as many lives. It's that simple."

This is the fourth year the Marianne and Stacy Cox Fund, a Fund of the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, has sponsored this donation match challenge.

To donate, click here.

To check out the animals currently available for adoption, visit the Woods Humane Society website.

