Woods Humane Society announces 2nd annual Pets of the Year Calendar Contest

Woods Humane Society announced the start of its 2nd annual Pets of the Year Calendar Contest on Monday.

The contest, which any pet owner can participate in, opens on July 1 and ends at midnight on July 31.

Contestants can submit a photo of and a story about their pet to be posted on the contest webpage.

Throughout the month, supporters can visit the webpage and donate money towards a certain pet. Each one dollar donation equals one vote for a certain pet.

The top ten contestants with the most votes will win individual spreads of their pets in the 2025 Woods Humane Society Pets of the Year Calendar, among other prizes. All contestants that garner over 25 votes will have their pet featured in a collage spread.

Woods CEO Emily L'Heureux says that the contest is an important part of fundraising for the shelter.

“For the second year in a row, we are excited to celebrate the dogs and cats in this community through this fun contest, which also raises much-needed funds for the animals at Woods,” L’Heureux said in a press release. “Every dollar donated to participants’ pages counts as a vote for that animal’s photo and also helps dogs and cats in need at Woods Humane Society.”

The completed calendar featuring the contest winners will be unveiled at the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on October 26, 2024.

More information about the contest can be found on the Woods Humane Society's website.