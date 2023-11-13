Woods Humane Society begins its $20K Giving Tuesday Match Challenge

The John and Franco Sparacio Charitable Foundation has committed to match all donations to Woods Humane Society up to $20,000 through November 28, 2023, as part of the Giving Tuesday donation challenge kick-off.

The goal is to double the donations made by the public so that gifts can have double the impact on homeless animals.

Woods has found homes for 2,481 dogs and cats this year. However, "Many of those animals first required life-saving surgeries and treatments which can be very costly," said Woods CEO Emily L'Heureux in a press release. "Now, with the help of this incredible match challenge, we will be able to transform the lives of so many more animals."

L'Huereux notes that as prices for most everything have risen, sheltering costs have also increased, making the average cost of caring for one animal $800.

"As Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that receives no tax funds, we rely on donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services to conduct our work. This year, more than ever before, we look to the community to help us continue to reach up to 3,000 animals in need of shelter, medical care, and adoption services.”

Woods Humane Society takes in surrendered pets from the community and transfers animals from crowded shelters and animal rescues within San Luis Obispo County and throughout California to save them from euthanasia.

Donations can be made online at www.WoodsHumane.org, by mail, or in person at the San Luis Obispo campus located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, and at the North County campus located at 2300 Ramona Road in Atascadero.

The Woods Humane Society Giving Tuesday match challenge finishes at midnight on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.