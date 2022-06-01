Woods Humane Society celebrates National Adopt a Cat Month

In celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, Woods Humane Society is offering a month-long "Feelin' Good Feline Adoption" special of half-off of all adult cat adoption fees, starting today.

The promotion comes in response to the current height of kitten season on the Central Coast, which puts a high demand on Woods' cat shelter space.

Woods provided foster care for 147 kittens in May, and a total of 201 kittens received foster, shelter, veterinary, and/or adoption services last month.

The nonprofit shelter is actively recruiting more foster volunteers to meet the growing need.

Regular adoption fees for adult cats, between 5 months and 7 years, are $80 and adoption fees for senior cats are $65.

This month, those fees will be reduced to $40 and $32.50, respectively. Kitten adoption fees will remain unchanged, at $150.

All animals available for adoption at Woods Humane Society have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for fleas and other parasites prior to adoption.

To view the cats currently available for adoption, click here, or visit either of the shelter’s locations, open daily with adoption hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.