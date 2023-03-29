Woods Humane Society holding $50 adoption promotion until April 2

Woods Humane Society officials say they are holding a spring baby-season fundraiser to help cover the cost of care for a more than 200 percent increase in homeless puppies.

In order to manage the influx and help as many puppies as possible, the nonprofit organization is holding a $50 adoption promotion until April 2 to make room in the shelter.

“We currently have nearly 35 puppies in foster homes, with more on the way,” said Woods Humane Society interim CEO Emily L’Heureux in a press release. “In total, we have taken in 107 puppies this year — more than three-times the number taken in during the same time frame last year.”

L’Heureux said in a press release that she believes this post-pandemic puppy trend could be due to the inaccessibility of spay/neuter programs in some communities during the pandemic, as well as potential increases in puppy-breeding programs.

Woods says its puppy adoptions are still going strong, with the average length of stay for puppies currently at just three days; however, with the unexpected increase in puppies comes an increase in the cost of shelter care.

The cost and amount of time needed to provide veterinary care for young pups is higher than it is for the average animal, explains L’Heureux. Puppies require special foster and medical supplies and services in order to examine, vaccinate, treat, and alter them, often over the course of several weeks.

As a private nonprofit, receiving no tax funds and relying on the generosity of the community, Woods is hoping for donations to help them take on the higher numbers of puppies and exponentially rising cost of care.

Donations to help puppies can be made at woodshumane.org or by texting “WOODS” to 24365. More information about animals available for adoption and about the foster program can also be found at woodshumane.org.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, and is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information, call (805) 543-9316.