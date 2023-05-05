Woods Humane Society hosting 6 free microchip clinics

Pet owners, this announcement is for you. There will be six free microchip clinics throughout this month available in San Luis Obispo County thanks to the Woods Humane Society.

In honor of National Chip Your Pet Month, the Woods Humane Society is hosting these free microchip clinics to help members of the public protect their pets, according to a press release.

Microchips normally cost $20 at Woods Humane Society, but the fee has been waived for participants of this month's microchip clinics with the support of microchip company 24PetWatch.

The free clinics will be held every Friday in May from 2-4 p.m. at the Woods San Luis Obispo location.

For those living in north county San Luis Obispo, there are opportunities to attend the free clinics on Friday, May 5, and May 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Woods North County location in Atascadero.