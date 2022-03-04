Woods Humane Society hosting free vaccine clinics during National Pet Vaccination Month

Woods Humane Society is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to host two free pet vaccine clinics this month.

Petco Love established March as "National Pet Vaccination Month" to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations.

The clinics will provide free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Animal experts say as puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases - parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia - increases, but their risk of contracting these diseases is preventable with a vaccine.

Woods Humane Society says they aim to vaccinate 400 pets during these upcoming clinics. The free vaccine events will take place on Saturday, March 12, and Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its North County clinic location 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero.

In order to participate, local pet owners must schedule a wellness appointment online in advance. The free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines will also be offered to owned pets scheduled for low-cost spay or neuter appointments at Woods clinics during the month of March.