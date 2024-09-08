Woods Humane Society hosts beach party for corgis in Pismo Beach

On Saturday morning in Pismo Beach, the Woods Humane Society and SoCal Corgi Nation hosted a beach party for dogs.

Attendees could enjoy corgi contests, races, music, vendors, photo ops, and sand art on the beach.

One corgi owner who came up from Los Angeles says that she's most excited about her dog interacting with other corgis.

"We're here for a Corgi beach day,” said Julia Jones, a Woodland Hills resident. “We adopted our corgi a couple of months ago from a shelter in Studio City, and we're excited for her to meet other corgis. She hasn't met corgis since we adopted her, so I'm excited to see them all interact together."

Organizers say they sold over 200 VIP tickets for the event, which includes a weekend full of corgi-themed festivities.