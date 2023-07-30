Watch Now
Woods Humane Society is offering a two-for-one kitten adoption promotion Sunday

Posted at 10:39 PM, Jul 29, 2023
Woods Humane Society is offering a two-for-one kitten adoption promotion Sunday.

The promotion aims to find kittens and their companion a home during the height of kitten season.

The "Kitten two-fer" event is being held at both woods locations and reduces standard kitten adoption fees to $75 per kitten under 5-years-old when adopted in pairs.

The event is being sponsored by SloCal Roots, which will be holding an in-store donation drive during the event and will sponsor up to 26 kitten adoptions over the weekend.

All kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, licensed and treated for parasites. The adoptions include a voluntary 30-day pet insurance and free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

