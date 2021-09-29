Woods Humane Society offering free vaccines for Central Coast pets

PETCO and the Woods Humane Society are teaming up to provide vaccinations for pets on the Central Coast.

At the beginning of September Woods received 500 vaccines for community-owned pets through the PETCO Love Foundation.

Leslie Sklena. Director of Veterinary Services, tells KSBY they are giving away free vaccines for community-owned cats and dogs at their spay and neuter clinics in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

The vaccinations provided include those for parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats.

Woods is about halfway through their allotment of the 500 vaccines and will be offering them through November.

These vaccines usually cost $18 for community members on top of the cost for a spay or neuter.

According to Sklena, spay and neuter appointments are available at both county locations. They are usually booked a few weeks in advance. To make an appointment visit this website.

Woods applied for the vaccine grant and demonstrated with community outreach efforts that there is a local need for the vaccines, primarily for cats, in San Luis Obispo County.