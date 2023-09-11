Woods Humane Society offers half-off adoption fees to help adopters 'fall in love'

Woods Humane Society is offering a "Fall in Love" half-off adoption promotion through Sunday, September 17, 2023.

All dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens are available for adoption at half of the usual adoption fee, which ranges from $65 for senior cats to $200 for puppies.

The Fall in Love adoption promotion began at noon, on Saturday September 9, and reduced adoption fees to #32.50 for senior cats, $40 for adult cats, $75 for kittens, $50 for senior dogs, $75 for adult dogs, and $100 for puppies.

"As families return to busy school and work schedules in September, our shelters often see a decrease in adoptions; however, the number of homeless pets in need does not slow down," Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L'Heureux said. "Kitten season is still in full swing in SLO County and out shelter partners throughout the state continue to struggle with heartbreaking overcrowding in their dog kennels. We hope this promotion will encourage families to consider inviting a pet into their homes and help us continue to take in more animals in desperate need of lifesaving care."

All adoptable pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions come with a free health check at a local veterinary clinic and the option to enroll in a month of complimentary pet insurance.