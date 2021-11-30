Woods Humane Society participating in 'Giving Tuesday' to help animals in need this holiday season

The Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County is hosting a 'Giving Tuesday' event to help homeless animals in need this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday is an internationally celebrated day for charitable giving and generosity that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Organizers with Woods Humane Society say that the first $20,000 of donations made to their non-profit on Giving Tuesday will be matched by the Sparacio Foundation and local animal lovers.

"During this season of thanks, we are incredibly grateful for all that this community has done to help change the lives of homeless animals," says Woods CEO Neil Trent. "The generosity of our SLO County neighbors and friends has allowed us to provide thousands of dogs and cats with shelter, medical care, and loving home. However, there are still many animals in need of help. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, we are asking the community to partner with us once more."

Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that receives no tax funds, and instead relies on support from donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services to conduct their operations.

Organizers say Woods provides shelter, medical care, spay and neuter surgeries, and adoption services that add up to $800 per animal, on average, for more than 3,000 cats and dogs each year.

To participate in Woods' Giving Tuesday event, click here.