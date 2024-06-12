Woods Humane Society puts on 'Catchella'

Woods Humane Society is hosting a fee-waived feline festival dubbed 'Catchella.'

“With [this] event, we hope to help our adult cats stand out from the crowds of kittens currently entering the shelter so that they can find loving homes," says Emily L’Heureux, Woods CEO.

The animal shelter currently has 26 adult cats available for adoption, this includes all cats 5 months and older.

All adoptable cats have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions also include a 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Adoption fees for these felines usually fall between $65-$100, but for this event, they will be free.

The Woods Catchella festival begins Friday, June 14, and runs through Sunday, June 23.

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. and its Atascadero location is at 2300 Ramona Rd.

Both are open to the public daily, with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m.