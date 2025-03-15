Woods Humane Society reduces adoption fees during 'St. PETrick's Day' promotion

As locals celebrate Saint Patrick's Day this weekend, one local organization is putting its own spin on the holiday to help animals find a loving home.

Starting Friday, Woods Humane Society is hosting its "St. PETrick's Day" promotion, during which adoption fees for all of its animals are reduced to $70.

The promotion is set to last through Monday.

Officials from the organization say all adoptable animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Woods Humane Society representatives say they hope the promotion furthers the work they have done so far this year.

The organization has reportedly found homes for 49 kittens and 132 puppies. Over two dozen pets have also been placed in foster care, according to officials.

For more details on the holiday promotion, you can visit the Woods Humane Society's website.