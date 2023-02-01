Woods Humane Society reduces adoption fees to $14

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Woods Humane Society hopes to encourage locals to find their pet soulmate with the “Love is in the Air” adoption event running from Feb. 1-14.

The promotion reduces standard adoption fees to just $14 for adult pets ages five months or older, down from the typical range of $65 for senior cats to $150 for adult dogs.

All animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero, and is open to the public daily from 12 to 5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information about Woods, click here or call (805) 543-9316.