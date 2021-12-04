Woods Humane Society reducing adoption fees for dogs weighing more than 50 pounds, shelters reaching capacity

Woods Humane Society is launching its "$50 for 50 lbs" adoption promotion this weekend as the shelter's dog kennels reach full capacity.

According to the shelter, there is a high number of large dogs waiting to be adopted.

The local nonprofit is launching this 4-day adoption promotion through Dec. 5, where all dogs weighing 50 pounds or more can be adopted at a reduced fee of $50.

Woods says the price is regardless of breed, and they hope the promotion will help these larger dogs find forever homes and make space for the many more dogs in need.

“We are desperately in need of space in our dog kennels,” says Woods Operations Director Sue Berry. “We are full to the brim, and our shelter partners as well as our community need us to take in more dogs.”

The nonprofit also says they currently have more than 40 large and medium-sized dogs available for adoption. This promotion is one of many that Woods has been putting on recently to increase adoption as Woods and other nearby shelters are experiencing high numbers of strays and surrendered animals.

“The dogs we have available for adoption are sweet, loving and ready to learn. They’ll make excellent companions and family dogs, and they deserve to find a forever home for the holidays,” Berry says.

Those interested in adopting can view the currently available dogs at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo/.

The shelter asks that those looking to meet a pet complete an adoption application before visiting the shelter in San Luis Obispo, located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. Woods Humane Society's adoption hours are noon to 4 p.m. every day.