Woods Humane Society Spring Promotion

Woods Humane Society is hosting a Spring Shelter Break adoption promotion from March 18th through April 2nd.

All adoption fees will be reduced to $50 to encourage adoptions and make space for the hundreds of animals it expects to take in over the coming months.

The animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Both Woods Humane Society locations will be taking part in this event - there is one in San Luis Obispo and one in Atascadero.

They are open to the public daily from 12 to 5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m.

If you want a sneak peek on the animals they have right now, click on this link.

