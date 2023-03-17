Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woods Humane Society Spring Promotion

Are you looking for a kitten or puppy this spring?
puppy
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AMY SANCETTA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Farkas embraces a puppy during the first morning of a camp for children whose lives have been touched by cancer, sponsored by the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village and The Gathering Place in South Russell. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
puppy
Posted at 6:51 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 09:51:39-04

Woods Humane Society is hosting a Spring Shelter Break adoption promotion from March 18th through April 2nd.

All adoption fees will be reduced to $50 to encourage adoptions and make space for the hundreds of animals it expects to take in over the coming months.

The animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Both Woods Humane Society locations will be taking part in this event - there is one in San Luis Obispo and one in Atascadero.

They are open to the public daily from 12 to 5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m.

If you want a sneak peek on the animals they have right now, click on this link.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg