Woods Humane Society to host free microchip clinics in May

May is National Chip Your Pet Month, so Woods Humane Society will be hosting free clinics to help community members protect their pets.

Pet parents are welcome to visit any of the two locations:

Woods San Luis Obispo - May 9 and May 23, from 2-4p.m.

Woods North County Location - May 10 and May 24, from 2-4p.m.

CEO Emily L'Heureux explains that a microchip is about the size of the grain, implanted under the skin. The chip's unique code can be scanned to look up the pet owner's contact information.

“Microchips are tiny, affordable, and incredibly simple, but they make an enormous difference for lost pets. They can help them reunite seamlessly with their owners, keep them out of the shelter, and ultimately save their lives.” Emily L'Heureux, CEO of Woods Humane Society

As weather gets warmer and outdoor excursions become more common, it's important that owners microchip their pets and update their contact information. Woods Humane Society's microchip clinics are a great way to make sure any furry companion is safe for the summer. For more information, visit Woods Humane Society.