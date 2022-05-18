Woods Humane Society to host ‘Roaring ’20s’ themed tails gala fundraiser

The Woods Humane Society is inviting the community to a Roaring '20s themed gala in June.

The nonprofit adoption center says this will be the 20th annual gala fundraiser. The money raised will support their mission of helping cats and dogs without a home.

The pandemic put the event on hold the last two years, but Woods Humane Society says it is looking forward to hosting again on June 4 at Oyster Ridge in Santa Margarita.

“After having to postpone this crucial fundraising event two years in a row due to the pandemic, we are beyond thrilled to be able to safely host our friends and supporters once again, in person, and celebrate them for their ongoing support of our mission,” said Woods Director of Development Emily L’Heureux.

L’Heureux said the nonprofit is supported solely by donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events and fees for services, which is why the gala is so important to their mission.

The Tails Gala will feature a cocktail and wine reception, catered dinner from Trumpet Vine, exclusive access to a robust silent auction, and a dinner show and a live auction showcasing local businesses and services.

Tickets to the event will cost $220 each or $1,920 for a table of eight. Sales will close on May 26, 2022.

To learn more about the event, buy tickets or donate, visit http://auctria.events/Tails2022 [auctria.events].

