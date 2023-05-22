Woods Humane Society to waive cat adoption fees for start of National Adopt a Cat Month

Woods Humane Society will waive its adoption fees for adult cats starting Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, June 4.

Woods says they already have nearly 200 kittens currently in foster care and June typically marks the height of kitten season on the Central Coast. By waiving the cat adoption fees, they hope to free up space in their catteries.

In addition, Woods says that adult cat adoptions tend to drop as kitten season begins to surge.

The usual fee to adopt a cat at Woods ranges from $65 to $80. During the fee-waived cat adoption promotion, all cats five months of age or older will be free. All adult cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo and at 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero. Both locations are open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Click here to see their adoptable animals.