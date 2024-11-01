Woods Humane Society waives adoption fees during 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month'

As the start of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month nears, Woods Humane Society has announced that adoption fees for senior pets over the age of seven will be waived during its “Senior Pets Rock” promotion.

The campaign lasts throughout November and reportedly seeks to recognize senior pets.

Organization officials say the facility currently houses 11 senior cats and dogs, which are all up for discounted adoption starting Friday.

Senior pets reportedly make up about 8% of Woods Humane Society's pet population; the length of stay in the shelter for these seniors can be 2 to 3 times longer than that of younger animals, according to organizers.

Officials report that senior pets are often already trained and require less exercise and entertainment than younger pets. For this reason, Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L'Heureux says older animals are perfectly suited for new adopters.

To view all of the currently available senior pets at the facility, community members can visit the Woods Humane Society's adoption webpage or visit in person during daily public hours from noon to 5 p.m.