Woods Humane Society waives fees for senior pets for November

In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet month, the Woods Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all senior pets ages seven and up for the month of November.

The adoption promotion aims to help the shelter’s “more mature” pets find comfortable, loving homes for the holidays and for their golden years.

Woods’ senior pet promotion is the most recent of a series of adoption promotions that the nonprofit adoption center has offered to encourage adoptions, remove financial barriers to getting a pet, and help make room to transfer in more animals from nearby over-crowded shelters that are experiencing high numbers of stray and surrendered animals.

Woods says it currently has six senior dogs and cats available for adoption (overall seniors make up about 8% of Woods’ pet population) and the length of stay for these senior pets is typically longer than that of younger animals. That trend has intensified during recent years as the pet industry has experienced a “puppy boom” and an increase in demand to adopt puppies.

In 2021, the average length of stay for these older animals was 20.3 days, which was an entire seven days longer than that for younger adult animals (13.1 days) and 12 days longer than the length of stay for puppies (8.3 days). In 2022, the average length of stay for senior pets has gone up to 29 days.

To view all of the currently available senior pets at Woods, visit the Woods Humane Society's website. You can also visit in person during daily public hours from 12 to 5 p.m. Adoption hours are from 12 to 4 p.m.

To inspire the public to consider adopting an older animal, Woods offers these four reasons for adopting.

For more information about Woods, you can call (805) 543-9316.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero.