Woods Humane Society's Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival expects more than 800 guests

Woods Humane Society is set to host the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

The free, fall-themed pet celebration offers a kids and canines costume contest, trick-for-treat training challenges, canine carnival activities, vendors, local food, face painting, and more.

Guests can also get photos taken with Santa Paws and snap pictures at the Woods Pup-kin Patch.

This year, Woods Humane Society and neighboring SLO County Animal Services will be offering half-off dog and cat adoptions during the event.

Organizers say they are expecting more than 800 guests at the festival, and that public parking will be free.

“With nearly 3,000 Woods pets finding loving homes in this community each year, we have so much to celebrate with our friends and supporters, and can think of no better way to thank them than by hosting the biggest pet party on the Central Coast,” Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux said in a press release.

The Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival will be held at Woods Humane Society SLO. For more event information, you can visit the Woods Humane Society's webpage.