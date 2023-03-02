Work along Hwy 1 to cause delays near Vandenberg Space Force Base

Drivers heading to and from Vandenberg Village near Vandenberg Space Force Base may experience detours along a portion of Highway 1 Thursday and are being told to allow extra time for their commute.

Caltrans crews will be working at the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers will not be able to head northbound on Highway 1 from Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will instead be detoured to Constellation Road.

Northbound Highway 1 traffic will be detoured to Timber Lane to turn around and head southbound on the highway back toward Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Caltrans says signs warning of the detours will be up in the area.