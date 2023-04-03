Watch Now
Work begins at Santa Maria's Preisker Park

Construction began Monday at Preisker Park, one of Santa Maria's largest and most popular parks.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 03, 2023
The project will revitalize the park through the design and installation of an ADA-accessible walking path. The proposed walking path will be made of decomposed granite.

The path will be contained within the park, following the current paved road, and will tie in with the new ADA-accessible parking and existing city sidewalks. Preisker Park has an ADA-accessible playground, and this path will tie in the accessibility elements.

City officials say increased use of the park has led to concerns about safety. Currently, park patrons walk on the road due to the lack of a dedicated walking path, causing obvious safety issues with car traffic.

The installation of the walking path will allow users to safely navigate the perimeter of the park.

