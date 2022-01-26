Work begins on left turn lane at Broadway and Main in Santa Maria

Construction is getting underway on a project to extend the southbound Broadway left turn lane at Main Street in Santa Maria.

The project will also close the median gap at West Chapel Street, preventing left turns from northbound Broadway onto West Chapel and left turns from West Chapel onto northbound Broadway.

City officials say the purpose of the project is to reduce collisions and minimize traffic delays.

There will be intermittent traffic lane closures in both directions during construction which city officials warn will cause delays. They are encouraging travelers to take alternate routes around the area when possible.

Some parking spaces along Broadway will also be temporarily blocked off but sidewalks should not be affected.

Work is expected to be complete by February 28, but city officials say it could be delayed by weather.