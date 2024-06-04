Work begins to repair damaged sidewalks on H Street in Lompoc

If you drive down H Street in Lompoc over the coming weeks, you may notice sidewalks being torn up.

According to the City, it’s part of work that began Monday to replace some of the sidewalks and other concrete damaged by tree roots.

The work is taking place on the east side of H Street between College and Pine avenue and again just north of Ocean Avenue though June 21.

One northbound lane of H Street may also be closed during the day.

Some sidewalks and driveways will be closed temporarily due to the work, but City officials say those areas should still be accessible from the back.

