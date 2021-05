Work to widen a portion of Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande is now underway.

The road between Pomeroy and Quailwood Lane will be widened for bike lanes and a paved shoulder added.

Repaving along this stretch of road will also take place.

Drivers may experience slight delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Work on the more than $1.1 million project is expected to wrap up by early October.