Work closes lanes of Hwy 101 between Nojoqui Summit, Gaviota

Drivers heading between the Nojoqui Summit and Gaviota maybe notice a bit of a slowdown along Highway 101.

As of Monday, Caltrans had one southbound lane of the highway closed at the bottom of the Nojoqui Summit while crews work to reconstruct a portion of the road just before the Gaviota rest area.

One northbound lane of Highway 101 is closed from Highway 1 to the Nojoqui Summit while Caltrans crews inspect guardrails in the area.

Signage is posted along the highway warning of the traffic impacts.

