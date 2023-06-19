Watch Now
Work closes lanes of Hwy 101 between Nojoqui Summit, Gaviota

Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 19, 2023
 Drivers heading between the Nojoqui Summit and Gaviota maybe notice a bit of a slowdown along Highway 101.

As of Monday, Caltrans had one southbound lane of the highway closed at the bottom of the Nojoqui Summit while crews work to reconstruct a portion of the road just before the Gaviota rest area.

One northbound lane of Highway 101 is closed from Highway 1 to the Nojoqui Summit while Caltrans crews inspect guardrails in the area.

Signage is posted along the highway warning of the traffic impacts.

