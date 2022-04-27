Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Work continues in project that will widen Hwy 46 in Cholame

hwy 46 cholame work 2 4-27-22.jpg
Caltrans District 5
Crews at work on a project that will widen Hwy 46 East from two lanes of traffic into a four lane expressway in a photo shared on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
hwy 46 cholame work 2 4-27-22.jpg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:07:13-04

Work is moving forward on a section of Hwy 46 East in north San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans District 5 crews are at work turning the two lane highway into a four lane expressway, officials shared on Twitter Wednesday.

The section of highway up for construction runs for roughly five miles from the Shandon rest area to east of the Jack Ranch Cafe.

Caltrans officials are calling the current phase of the project "earthwork". Most of the construction is taking place away from the highway, which minimizes the project's effect on drivers.

In total, the project will cost $116 million.

When the project is finished, Hwy 46 East will be a four lane divided highway from Paso Robles to Lost Hills in Kern County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png