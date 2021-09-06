Work continues through Labor Day for some employees, business owners

Labor Day marks a long weekend for many workers, but some employees and business owners are working through the holiday.

This is the case for Mark Simmons, of A-1 Pest Management, a company based out of Atascadero.

Simmons says he is working two out of three days this Labor Day weekend. One reason for this is the "route" system his company uses. If a customer expects his service on the first Monday each month, he shows up.

"Just because it's a holiday Monday, people still need my service," Simmons said. "I don't mind."

Labor Day is a federal holiday that is observed on the first Monday of September. The holiday honoring workers was signed into law in 1894.

Simmons says has seen a combination of people working and enjoying the day off. In his line of business, the work is always there.

"People have bugs all year, so there's always work to do," he said.

He describes himself as "kind of a workaholic" and says he finds value in the work.

"I enjoy getting up and going to work. It makes me feel good," he said.

He enjoys talking with customers each day. At the end of the day, he is tired but satisfied.

"I feel like I've got in a good day, I've provided for my family and it just makes me feel good to be able to work," he said.